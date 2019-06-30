Alvarez is "unlikely" to play in Houston's next two contests against the Rockies, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros are heading to Colorado for a brief two-game series, so skipper A.J. Hinch doesn't intend to use Alvarez without a designated hitter slot available. He's expected to return to action when the team returns home to face the Angels for a three-game series beginning Friday.