Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the White Sox.

Gurriel took James Shields deep for a three-run homer in the third inning for his sixth home run of the season and third in his past 10 games. He's also driven in 14 runs in that span, and while that pace won't be maintained, Gurriel should be capable of providing strong counting stats thanks to his continued presence in the middle of the Astros' lineup.