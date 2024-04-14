Toro went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and a stolen base in a loss to the Nationals on Saturday.

Toro made some noise out of the top of the order, recording his first two-bagger and stolen base of the season in the process. It was the second three-hit effort in the last four games for Toro, who's now drawn six consecutive starts during which he's mustered a .360 average and .385 on-base percentage across 26 plate appearances.