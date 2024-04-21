Toro went 1-for-4 with a triple in a loss to the Guardians on Saturday.
The three-bagger not only extended Toro's modest hitting streak to three games, it also served as his first such hit since June 2, 2022 while with the Mariners. Toro has now started 12 consecutive games at either third base or designated hitter, and while his .254/.323/.424 slash line is solid but not remarkable, it passes for one of the better ones on a struggling Oakland offense.
