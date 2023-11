The Brewers traded Toro to Oakland on Wednesday in exchange for Chad Patrick, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Toro slashed .291/.374/.471 across 414 plate appearances at Triple-A Nashville last season, and he made the most of his limited opportunities in the majors by going 8-for-18 with two homers and nine RBI. Toro's switch-hitting bat and ability to cover every base could go a long way when competing for a spot on the Athletics' Opening Day roster.