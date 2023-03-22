Athletics director of player development Ed Sprague said Wednesday that Beck will miss the entire 2023 season after suffering an ACL tear earlier in camp, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

A 2017 first-round draft pick, Beck has endured a number of health-related setbacks through his first six seasons in the professional ranks, and the torn ACL represents yet another roadblock in his development. The 24-year-old outfielder slashed .254/.304/.388 with nine home runs and three stolen bases across 68 games in 2022 between three different minor-league affiliates, topping out at Double-A Midland.