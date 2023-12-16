Beck (knee) signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Saturday, J.P. Hoornstra of DodgersNation.com reports.

Beck missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in March, but he is expected to be ready for the start of spring training. The 25-year-old outfielder appeared in rookie ball, High-A and Double-A in 2022, slashing .250/.304/.388 with 30 RBI across the three levels. Given Beck's extended absence from baseball, it's possible the Dodgers send him to one of their lower-level affiliates to begin the season with the goal of getting him back to Triple-A.