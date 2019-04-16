Beck is slashing .295/.340/.545 across his first 47 plate appearances at High-A Stockton.

The first two components of the line are almost identical to the .296 average and .335 on-base percentage Beck generated over 534 plate appearances at Low-A Belmont in 2018. However, his slugging percentage is enjoying an early spike thanks to the eight extra-base hits (six doubles, one triple, one home run) Beck has accumulated in his first 11 games. His prior body of work over his first two pro stops suggests that the pace is somewhat of an outlier, but then again, it's worth noting Beck has been lauded for the above-average amount of hard contact he's generated at both the Rookie and Low-A levels during the last two seasons.

