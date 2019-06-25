Athletics' Austin Beck: Running hot in Stockton
Beck is hitting .349 (15-for-43) with one home run, 12 RBI, two walks and 10 runs over his last 10 games with High-A Stockton, and he's slashing .263/.310/.450 overall across 52 games this season.
The promising center fielder has a well-rounded offensive profile with the Ports, as he's laced 15 doubles, three triples and six homers overall, helping lead to a solid 36 RBI. Beck's power numbers this season, while relatively modest, are still notable, considering he slugged just four round trippers across a combined 708 plate appearances in Rookie-level and Low-A ball over his first two professional seasons.
