Beck is hitting .349 (15-for-43) with one home run, 12 RBI, two walks and 10 runs over his last 10 games with High-A Stockton, and he's slashing .263/.310/.450 overall across 52 games this season.

The promising center fielder has a well-rounded offensive profile with the Ports, as he's laced 15 doubles, three triples and six homers overall, helping lead to a solid 36 RBI. Beck's power numbers this season, while relatively modest, are still notable, considering he slugged just four round trippers across a combined 708 plate appearances in Rookie-level and Low-A ball over his first two professional seasons.