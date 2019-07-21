Beck (undisclosed) was activated from the 7-day injured list at High-A Stockton and went 1-for-3 with a home run and a strikeout Saturday.

He is now slashing .263/.309/.460 with seven home runs and two steals in 54 games. The concerning aspect of Beck's campaign is his 80:14 K:BB in 213 at-bats, but he has only struck out seven times over his last 10 games.