Beck (knee) went 2-for-5 with with a home run, three RBI and an additional run in his 2024 debut Sunday for Double-A Tulsa in a 12-9 win over Northwest Arkansas.

Beck missed the entire 2023 season while recovering from a torn ACL, but after signing a minor-league deal with the Dodgers, he looks like he's good to go for the start of the 2024 campaign. A first-round pick of the Athletics in the 2017 First-Year Player Draft, Beck has yet to make his MLB debut and profiles as organizational outfield depth for the Dodgers at this stage of his career.