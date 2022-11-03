Pruitt was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pruitt appeared in 39 games for Oakland in 2022 but won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason. He had a 4.23 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 38:9 K:BB across 55.1 innings.

