Treinen recorded his 10th save of the season Saturday, giving up two runs on three hits in an inning of relief in a 6-5 win over the Mariners.

The right-hander wasn't sharp and served up a solo homer to Domingo Santana and an RBI double to J.P. Crawford, but Treinen was still able to escape without blowing his third save of the year. It's the third time in his last six appearances he's been scored upon, driving his ERA up to 3.20 -- a far cry from the 0.78 mark he posted in his breakout 2018 -- and he's already allowed more home runs (three) in 25.1 innings this season than he did in 80.1 frames last year.