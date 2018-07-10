Athletics' Blake Treinen: Notches 23rd save Monday
Treinen worked around two hits to finish a scoreless ninth for his 23rd save Monday against Houston.
Treinen struck out a pair, the 16th time this year he has struck out multiple batters. He now has 19 saves in a row dating back to April 18 -- a game in which he stayed in for two scoreless innings after blowing the save in an eventual extra innings win for the Athletics. Treinen owns a 0.79 ERA and has earned his All-Star appearance with a brilliant first half.
