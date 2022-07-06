Honeywell (elbow) threw a flat-ground bullpen session Tuesday and is expected to resume throwing off a mound shortly before the All-Star break, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Honeywell had been steadily increasing his throwing distance while playing catch in recent weeks, but Tuesday marked the first time he had been throwing off flat ground with any sort of intensity since he was shut down late in spring training with a olecranon stress reaction in the back of his right elbow. Given the myriad arm troubles he endured in recent years, Honeywell will likely be eased along slower in his rehab compared to most pitchers under similar circumstances, so he could be a month or more away from coming off the 60-day injured list.