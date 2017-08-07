Maxwell went 1-for-4 with a go-ahead two-run single and a run in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Angels.

The backstop delivered what would turn out to be the game-winning hit in the eighth when he singled to deep right with two aboard, completing a five-run comeback from a 10-6 deficit. It was the first time hitting safely in four August games for Maxwell, who's slumped mightily thus far in the second half; even with Sunday's production, he's slashing just .120/.262/.180 and has an anemic .217 wOBA in 61 plate appearances since the All-Star break.