Perez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run in a win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Perez connected off Hyun Jin Ryu for a 410-foot shot to left field with Ryan Noda aboard in the fourth to erase a 1-0 deficit. The round tripper marked Perez's first time leaving the yard since June 30 and was the veteran's career-high sixth homer of the campaign. Perez should continue seeing semi-regular playing time over the final weeks of the season while filling in at catcher, first base and designated hitter.