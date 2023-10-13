Perez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.
The Athletics did some housecleaning with their 40-man roster Thursday and Perez is one of the players to lose his spot. He'll remain in the organization and represent catching depth.
