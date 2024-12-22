Share Video

Link copied!

Perez signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old spent the 2024 campaign at the Triple-A level with the A's, where he had an .888 OPS with 27 home runs in 112 games. Perez has a .592 OPS across parts of five big-league seasons and last saw MLB action with the Athletics in 2023.

More News