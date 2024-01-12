Perez signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Jan. 5.
Perez elected free agency after being removed from the A's 40-man roster back in October, but he wound up re-signing. The 33-year-old catcher collected a .650 OPS in 66 games for Oakland in 2023 in what was his first action in the majors since 2018.
