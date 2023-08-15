Perez (thumb) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Perez has been sidelined since the start of July with a fractured thumb, but he's ready to rejoin the A's after going 5-for-13 with two doubles, three RBI and six runs over a four-game rehab stint with Triple-A Las Vegas. He should fill a reserve role at catcher and first base now that he's healthy.