Thomas went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox.

Thomas put the A's ahead 4-2 in the second inning with a two-run homer off Brayan Bello, the first of his major-league career. The 28-year-old outfielder is now 4-for-14 (.286) with a .946 OPS in seven games since he was recalled from Triple-A in early July. Thomas did flash some power in the minors this season, hitting 17 home runs while slashing .304/.363/.571. Thomas will primarily serve as Oakland's fourth outfielder, though he could earn more at-bats while Esteury Ruiz (shoulder) and Ramon Laureano (hand) are sidelined.