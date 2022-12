Thomas was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Friday, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

As a result of the Athletics signing Trevor May to a contract Friday, Thomas was removed from the 40-man roster to welcome in the reliever. Thomas will now either report to Triple-A Las Vegas or get claimed by another team. The outfielder produced a .267 average with a run scored over 30 at-bats in 10 games with Oakland in 2022.