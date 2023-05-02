Thomas sports a .317 average and 1.020 OPS across 117 plate appearances over 25 games at Triple-A Las Vegas.
The 28-year-old outfielder finally got a taste of the big leagues in 2022 when he was up for 10 games with the Athletics, and he put together a solid .267 average across 32 plate appearances. Thomas is off the 40-man roster for the moment, but his robust numbers with the Aviators -- he also has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 RBI alongside a palatable 18.8 percent strikeout rate -- could well earn him a promotion from the rebuilding A's at some point this summer.