Thomas went 2-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Red Sox on Saturday, his major-league season debut.

Thomas had been called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday but didn't log any time in that night's game, making Saturday's start in right field his first taste of big-league action in 2023. The 28-year-old operated out of the No. 9 hole and wasted no time recording an extra-base hit, an extension of the hard contact he'd been generating consistently with the Aviators (41 extra-base hits across 339 plate appearances). Thomas posted a solid .267 average across 32 plate appearances with the Athletics last season in his first foray against big-league arms, and he certainly got his current stint with Oakland off on the right foot Saturday.