Irvin didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Angels, giving up four runs on nine hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out two.

All the damage against the southpaw came in the first two innings, but Irvin settled down and gave the A's a chance to mount a comeback. Unfortunately that rally came in the bottom of the sixth, after he was no longer the pitcher of record for Oakland. Irvin will take a 3.89 ERA and 56:14 K:BB through 81 innings into his next outing.