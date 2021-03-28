Irvin recorded 10 strikeouts and allowed just a hit and two walks over six innings in a Cactus League win over the Dodgers on Friday.

Irvin, who already came into the outing with a 1.50 ERA, was masterful while facing a Dodgers lineup replete with regulars, taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning. His dominance couldn't have been more timely, considering the Athletics announced Friday that Mike Fiers (hip) will start the season on the injured list. The southpaw is still competing with the similarly impressive Daulton Jefferies and A.J. Puk for the vacancy that absence creates, but Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports Irvin's candidacy is unsurprisingly strong in the eyes of his boss. "I know it's just a spring training game, but when you're coming down to the end and you're fighting for a spot, and you run up against the lineup like this and pitch in a fashion that he did, that carries a lot of weight," manager Bob Melvin said.