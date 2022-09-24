Irvin (9-12) took the loss during Friday's 9-2 defeat at the hands of the Mets, allowing eight runs on 11 hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Irvin surrendered all eight runs in the second and fifth frames -- three runs on five singles in the second and five two-out runs on six baserunners in the fifth. The 28-year-old has permitted at least eight runs in two of four September starts and an 8.87 ERA across 23.1 innings in four starts this month has bumped his season mark from 3.35 to 4.11. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, currently projected to come midweek against the Angels.