Jimenez (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Jimenez has been sidelined since mid-April but will rejoin the active roster after a five-game rehab assignment, during which he surrendered 10 runs across 4.1 innings. The 29-year-old could work his way into a high-leverage bullpen role but may be eased in with lower-leverage situations early on.