JImenez (shoulder) was transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list by the Athletics on Wednesday.

It clears up a spot on the 40-man roster for Mason Miller. Jimenez was just placed on the injured list Tuesday with his right shoulder strain, and now the Athletics will be without the reliever for at least the next two months. Trevor May was also placed on the IL while dealing with anxiety, so the closer position for the Athletics is very much influx.