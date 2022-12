Rucinski agreed to a major-league contract with the A's on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Rucinski hasn't pitched in affiliated ball since 2018 and spent the past four years in the KBO, where he had a 3.06 ERA across 121 starts. He'll turn 34 years old Dec. 30 and should have a chance to slot into the back end of Oakland's rotation to open 2023.