Rucinski will get an MRI on his left hip and lower back after reports showed degenerative changes, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Rucinski was originally placed on the injured list with a stomach issue, and then suffered a low grade MCL in his right knee. Now it appears things have unfortunately spread for the southpaw. Rucinski isn't eligible to come off the 60-day injured IL until after the All-Star break, but a clearer timeline should be announced after the results of the MRI are made public.