Rucinski (knee/back) underwent lumbar spine surgery with Dr. Robert Watkins on Tuesday in Los Angeles, the team's official site reports.

Already ruled out for the season back in mid-July, Rucinski took the first official step toward a return to full health with Tuesday's procedure. The right-hander's offseason figures to be dominated by recovery and rehabilitation, and it remains to be seen how quickly he bounces back given he'll turn 35 in late December. Rucinski's return stateside after four successful seasons overseas in the KBO was a disappointment, as he also sustained a left knee injury and pitched to a 9.00 ERA and 2.28 WHIP across his four starts for the Athletics.