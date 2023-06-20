Oakland transferred Rucinski (illness/knee) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

This move clears out a 40-man roster spot for Yacksel Rios, who is joining the A's bullpen. Rucinski originally landed on the 15-day IL in late May due to a stomach illness and then recently suffered a low-grade MCL sprain in his right knee. He won't be eligible for activation until late July.