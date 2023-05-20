Rucinski was placed on the 15-day injured list with a stomach illness Saturday.
The move was made retroactive to Wednesday (May 17), so the right-hander is eligible to return June 1, though the A's are off that day. In his absence, James Kaprielian was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas and will start Sunday against the Astros.
