The Athletics announced Sunday that Rucinski has improved in his recovery from a gastrointestinal illness, but he's now recovering from a low-grade MCL sprain of his right knee, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Rucinski suffered the injury during a recent bullpen session and will now be barred from throwing for 2-to-3 weeks before he's cleared to resume ramping up again. Prior to landing on the shelf, Rucinski made four starts and was lit up to the tune of a 9.00 ERA and 2.28 WHIP in 18 innings. He could be facing an uphill battle to make it back from the 15-day injured list prior to the All-Star break, and Rucinski may be relegated to a bullpen role even if he makes it back before mid-July.