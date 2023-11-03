The Athletics have declined Rucinski's (back) $5 million option for 2024, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 reports.

Rucinski underwent lumbar spine surgery in August and is expected to miss part of the 2024 campaign, although a more specific timetable isn't clear. Given his 9.00 ERA and 6:14 K:BB over 18 innings in 2023, along with ample time missed with knee issues, Rucinski's option probably wasn't going to be exercised even if he he'd been healthy.