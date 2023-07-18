Rucinski (knee/back) is set to undergo season-ending back surgery, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Rucinski was already on the 60-day injured list with a multitude of ailments including a left knee injury and he'll now see his 2023 campaign come to a premature ending. The right-hander will finish the season with a 9.00 ERA and 2.28 WHIP with six strikeouts over 18 innings in four starts with the Athletics.