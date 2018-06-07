Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Signs minors deal with A's
Jackson signed a minor-league deal with the Athletics on Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The veteran is expected to be officially assigned to Triple-A Nashville, where he'll serve as organizational depth for the time being. The Athletics saw Daniel Gossett (elbow) become the latest of their pitchers to succumb to injury when he hit the disabled list Tuesday, and the right-hander's absence is expected to extend for multiple weeks. Before opting out of his contract with the Nationals last Thursday, Jackson had posted a 3.40 ERA over 10 starts with Triple-A Syracuse after failing to garner an Opening Day roster spot this past spring.
