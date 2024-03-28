Ruiz isn't starting Thursday against the Guardians.

Ruiz had been losing his grip on a starting job in Oakland's outfield, and the decision to leave him off the Opening Day lineup suggests he may have officially fallen a couple spots on the depth chart. The speedy outfielder may still see a decent amount of playing time in the field to give Seth Brown, JJ Bleday or Lawrence Butler a day off, but a reduced role could bring down the amount of stolen bases he is able to tally over the course of the season.