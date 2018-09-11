Athletics' Frankie Montas: Recalled by Oakland
Montas was recalled as expected Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Montas' return was delayed as he had to wait 10 days after being optioned at the end of August. He's now back up and will provide the Athletics with an additional bullpen arm for the stretch run. He posted a solid 3.96 ERA in 11 major-league starts earlier this year.
