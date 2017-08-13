Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Walks, scores in first rehab game
Smolinski (shoulder) went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run in High-A Stockton's win over Visalia on Saturday.
Smolinski hit second and operated as the designated hitter, as he's not yet been deemed ready to test his shoulder in the outfield. The 28-year-old isn't expected to be ready for big-league action until September, so he should see an extended rehab stint at various minor-league levels throughout the balance of August.
