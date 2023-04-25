Kaprielian was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Kaprielian has struggled mightily for the Athletics to begin the 2023 campaign while allowing 23 runs in 16 innings to register a 12.94 ERA with an unhealthy 18:14 K:BB in his six appearances. He'll head down to the Pacific Coast League to hopefully figure some things out while Luis Medina has been recalled from Las Vegas to take his place on the roster.
