Kaprielian (shoulder) threw a three-inning simulated game Tuesday and didn't experience any issues during his 45-pitch outing, the Athletics' official site reports.

That's two successful sim games for Kaprielian since Thursday, with manager Mark Kotsay noting the right-hander "threw well" and "looked great" during Tuesday's session. The Athletics skipper alluded to a Cactus League appearance potentially being the next step for Kaprielian but added that how the hurler felt Wednesday would go a long way toward determining that.