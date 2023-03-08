Kaprielian (shoulder) threw a three-inning simulated game Tuesday and didn't experience any issues during his 45-pitch outing, the Athletics' official site reports.
That's two successful sim games for Kaprielian since Thursday, with manager Mark Kotsay noting the right-hander "threw well" and "looked great" during Tuesday's session. The Athletics skipper alluded to a Cactus League appearance potentially being the next step for Kaprielian but added that how the hurler felt Wednesday would go a long way toward determining that.
