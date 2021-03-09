Lowrie will man second base and will bat second Tuesday in the Athletics' Cactus League game against the Cubs, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

As was initially reported Monday, Lowrie will check into the lineup Tuesday for his spring debut and his first game action since Sept, 29, 2019. In the year and a half in between, Lowrie has battled numerous lower-body injuries, but 36-year-old reported to Athletics camp healthy and should be in good position to win a bench role with Oakland if he can avoid any setbacks this spring. The switch-hitting Lowrie could make sense as a short-side platoon mate at second base with the lefty-hitting Tony Kemp.