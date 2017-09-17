Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Sitting out Sunday
Lowrie is not in the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.
After starting six consecutive games, Lowrie will get the day off and give way to Joey Wendle at second base. Since the start of September, Lowrie has slashed .340/.456/.553 and scored 12 runs over 13 games.
