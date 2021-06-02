Luzardo (2-3) won Tuesday's 12-6 victory over Seattle, allowing no runs on two hits and a walk with six strikeouts in two innings.

In only his second appearance since returning from the IL, Luzardo held Seattle in check and fell in line for the win after Oakland scored six runs in the top of the seventh. With a few more games like Tuesday's, it'll be difficult for manager Bob Melvin to keep Luzardo out of the rotation for much longer.