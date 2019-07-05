Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Weeks away from game action
Luzardo (lat) won't return to game action for another 4-to-5 weeks, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Luzardo appeared to be working his way towards a big-league debut shortly after the All-Star break but now won't be pitching at any level until at least early August after suffering a Grade 2 lat strain. A debut late in the season remains possible but shouldn't be taken for granted given how rocky his season has been so far.
