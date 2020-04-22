Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Working out with Fiers
Luzardo has been working out with veteran rotation mate Mike Fiers while spring training is suspended, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The promising southpaw raised the already lofty expectations he came into spring camp with by posting a 1.08 ERA across 8.1 Cactus League innings. The news Luzardo is closely interacting with a savvy veteran the caliber of Fiers is also encouraging, as the extended one-on-one instructional time could certainly pay significant dividends as early as this season.
