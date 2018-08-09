Athletics' Jeurys Familia: Grabs another win
Familia (3-0) got the win Wednesday, working a scoreless inning with two strikeouts and one hit allowed against the Tigers.
Familia was called upon to pitch the top of the eighth in a tie ballgame, and after working around a one-out single and passed ball that moved a runner into scoring position, he was rewarded with the win after Oakland's bats produced a run in the home half of the frame. The 28-year-old is now 3-0 with 12:2 K:BB over 10 scoreless innings since joining the Athletics, though he remains firmly entrenched behind Blake Treinen for the closer role.
More News
-
Athletics' Jeurys Familia: Two appearances, two wins in new digs•
-
Athletics' Jeurys Familia: Earns victory in team debut•
-
Athletics' Jeurys Familia: Activated, could close Sunday•
-
Athletics' Jeurys Familia: Heading to Oakland•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Unavailable Saturday with trade talks brewing•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Likely headed to Oakland•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...