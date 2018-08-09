Athletics' Jeurys Familia: Grabs another win

Familia (3-0) got the win Wednesday, working a scoreless inning with two strikeouts and one hit allowed against the Tigers.

Familia was called upon to pitch the top of the eighth in a tie ballgame, and after working around a one-out single and passed ball that moved a runner into scoring position, he was rewarded with the win after Oakland's bats produced a run in the home half of the frame. The 28-year-old is now 3-0 with 12:2 K:BB over 10 scoreless innings since joining the Athletics, though he remains firmly entrenched behind Blake Treinen for the closer role.